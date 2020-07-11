If one reaches the rank of general in the U.S. Army, missions can be as different as are the pay grades. Two retired Army generals, Daryl McCall and Richard Geraci, are involved in the new Mission Readiness program and released a report Tuesday on the connection between child care and national security.
The report revealed that 71 percent of Missourians between the ages of 17 and 24 are unqualified for military service, primarily because they are too poorly educated, too overweight or have a record of crime or drug abuse.
That’s shocking!
The retired military leaders urge state and federal legislators to increase investments in high-quality child care. Many families struggle to find affordable, high-quality child care, and research shows quality child care programs can lay the foundation for successful learning, encourage children to live active lives, and teach social skills that prevent behavioral issues.
Mission Readiness is a nonprofit comprised of more than 750 retired admirals and generals, whose goal is to strengthen national security by encouraging children to stay in school, stay physically fit and stay out of trouble.
Our Junior ROTC program in Washington’s two high schools, which has expanded to include Union High, has many of the same goals for young people. It has proven to be a success in turning some aimless students around and putting them in the direction of good citizenship, and aiding national security by putting some of them on the road to a military career. The program is focused more on good citizenship than preparing students for military careers. But it does both.
Mission Readiness’ focus on quality child care programs would put kids on the right path even before they start high school.
Kids Win Missouri, an organization with many of the same goals as Mission Readiness, has joined with that organization in seeking to improve child care. Craig Stevenson, director of policy and advocacy for Kids Win Missouri, said they have made progress but the COVID-19 pandemic has put that momentum at risk without additional investment.
Both organizations have recognized a need and are working to protect and improve the country’s most important asset: our children.
We applaud their efforts.