Union City officials and business leaders want to make Downtown Union a destination. To help achieve this goal, they are considering creating a nonprofit organization dedicated to promoting and enhancing Union’s downtown – similar to Downtown Washington Inc.
It’s a smart idea that should be enthusiastically pursued.
Home to the county seat and all the economic activity it generates, plenty of historic charm and centrally located, Union’s downtown definitely has untapped potential.
Like most downtowns, it is the heart and soul of the community. And like others, it has been overlooked in terms of development for some time. While development in Union has exploded in recent years – especially along the Highway 50 corridor, the city’s downtown has remained mostly static. It can be a quiet place after the work day ends and on most weekends.
Thankfully, county officials made the right call when they elected to keep the new courthouse and government center downtown over 15 years ago. Those facilities, as well as the new city hall that opened in 2020 on Locust Street, have been stabilizing forces for Union’s downtown. While there has been a smattering of other new development and redevelopment in the city’s downtown district, there is more that could be done. Much more.
City leaders appreciate this, which is why they want to create an organization whose sole purpose is to revitalize and promote downtown. Good for them.
Preserving and energizing traditional downtowns and historic commercial districts where services and infrastructure already exist make economic sense. Establishing an entity solely focused on downtown is a good way to get the ball rolling. The new organization can serve to bring various stakeholders together, rally public support, secure grants and devise a long-term plan for the area, among other things. It can serve as the catalyst to make downtown a vibrant shopping and entertainment destination. It can help Downtown Union prosper just as similar organizations have done in Washington and across the country.
Creating a downtown organization is a smart way to realize that untapped potential and one that could pay real dividends for a city already on the move.