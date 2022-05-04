National Teacher Appreciation Week officially kicked off Monday and runs through Friday. It is an occasion to honor and celebrate one of the most powerful of all professions.
Congratulations to Jaime Hoener, Angie Newton, Jenny Moore, Mary Ann Pelster and LuAnn Engelbrecht on being named Amazing Educators by their respective schools.
We asked area schools to help us recognize National Teacher Appreciation Week by providing us with examples of educators they consider “unsung heroes.” These five teachers were recommended.
If you read the profiles of these exemplary educators in the Weekend Missourian, it’s easy to see why they were chosen. These teachers radiate the kind of passion, commitment and dedication to the teaching profession that makes them stand out. They are truly inspiring.
Yet, too often we take teachers for granted. We overlook their influence. They create defining moments in classrooms. They play critical roles in shaping lives. They change lives.
Ask any accomplished person what inspired their success and they will often credit a teacher. Acclaimed author Tamora Pierce did in the dedication of her 1998 novel Daja’s Book, part of the Circle of Magic series. She named several teachers who shaped her life and ended the dedication with this line: “A great teacher is above all treasures.” How poignant. How true.
Sadly, teachers are too often undervalued in our country. Nowhere is this more evident than teacher compensation. Educators are some of the most influential people in society, but their salaries don’t reflect that. That is painfully true in Missouri, which ranks at or near the bottom in teacher compensation nationwide.
According to the National Education Association (NEA), Missouri ranks 47th out of all U.S. states and Washington, D.C., in average teacher pay, at $51,557. It is currently 50th in the nation for starting teacher salary, with an average of $33,234 — higher than only Montana at $32,495. The state ranks 46th when it comes to funding per student, spending an average of $10,481 per student.
That’s pathetic but not surprising. Our state is often near the bottom in most nationwide comparisons on topics that matter the most.
The good news is that Gov. Mike Parson is trying to lift us out of the bottom of the well in terms of starting teacher salaries. He has proposed a sizable increase in the state’s budget for educators, including millions to increase starting teacher pay to $38,000 among other pro-teacher measures.
We hope the General Assembly adopts Parson’s budget request. The last time Missouri increased its minimum teacher pay was in 2005. Our state has fallen behind in teacher compensation. It has neglected this issue for too long. It’s one of the reasons Missouri teachers are leaving the field at a greater rate than the state has ever seen before.
A recent NEA survey reported that 55 percent of educators indicate they are ready to leave the profession they love earlier than planned because they are exhausted and are experiencing major burnout. Crowded classrooms, standardized testing, long hours and lack of support are other reasons for teacher attrition.
Despite all of these headwinds, many teachers continue to teach. They continue to make a difference in students’ lives. They continue to change lives. That’s worth mentioning. It’s worth celebrating — this week and every week. It is time to embrace how very important, challenging and truly admirable the teaching profession is.
It’s time to give teachers more respect for the unsung heroes they truly are.