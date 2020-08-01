History is not going to look kindly on the way America responded to COVID-19. As the greatest nation on earth, with bountiful resources and the smartest scientists and health experts, we are fumbling the pandemic badly.
It didn’t have to be this way. Look around the globe, other nations are faring better. Not all, but many have the coronavirus under control. They have figured it out. The virus is ruthless, but it can be managed.
Health experts credit those countries’ success to swift and decisive leadership and a populous that rose to the challenge. History is going to reflect we failed in those areas.
The virus should have united us against a common threat. It has done the opposite. In too many ways, it is dividing us. Our country’s long history of courage and shared sacrifice seems dim and distant in the shadow of this virus and our hyperpolarized society.
At a time when we should be pulling together to defeat the virus, we are pulling apart. And the virus is winning, dragging our economy and our country down further.
Deaths in the U.S. from the virus topped 150,000 this week, with our country leading the globe in the number of cases and fatalities.
Over a four-day stretch this past week, our country experienced more than 1,000 deaths per day with over 1,400 fatalities on Wednesday or about one per minute. It’s marked our highest daily death toll in two months.
We were making progress in beating this virus but we’ve lost momentum. We lost our focus.
That’s true in Missouri where more than 2,000 new COVID-19 cases were announced Thursday — the first time the state crossed that plateau. Our state (and others) is moving in the wrong direction. The recent surge in cases is why the White House Coronavirus Task Force put our state in its “red zone” designation.
Cases are up in Franklin County as well, although not at the pace of our neighboring counties. There is no coronavirus crisis here, but make no mistake, the cases are trending in the wrong direction.
Experts blame the resurgence in cases nationwide on the relaxation of social distancing measures, the resumption of tourism and the reopening of night clubs, bars and restaurants, where crowded conditions create ideal conditions for viral spread.
And the virus is spreading, causing even more disruptions to the economy, education and just about every facet of our lives.
Of course, we’ve learned there are a few simple, cheap and highly effective things we can all do to slow the spread of the virus until a vaccine is discovered. Things like wear a mask while you are out in public.
But these days we fight over whether it is appropriate for government to require us to do even the simple, cheap and highly effective things to keep us safe — even in a global pandemic. We make it political. We make it another battle in the cultural wars.
Many well-intentioned people believe government impinges on our freedoms when it mandates the wearing of masks. But that makes as much sense as saying people should not be compelled to wear seat belts when driving or that speed limits and traffic rules ought to be optional.
Government mandates many things to keep us safe, but that doesn’t mean your constitutional rights are being undermined.
Wearing a face mask is annoying. But so is breathing through a ventilator. If a little shared sacrifice prevents a stay in an intensive care unit, or worse yet, a visit to a funeral home, we should all be willing to make the effort — for ourselves and for others.
This is true whether the government requires the sacrifice or not.
Wear a face mask in public because it’s one thing that we can all do to beat this virus. Wear a mask because you appreciate that freedom comes with responsibility.
We are all in this together. It’s time to come together for one purpose and that’s whatever it takes to beat this virus.