One of Union’s brightest lights went dark Monday when Robert “Bob” Hansen died at the age of 89 after a brief illness.
The loss of Hansen affects many people — so many had the privilege of knowing him — though his legacy of community service and the many kindnesses he afforded will never be forgotten.
He was aptly called the “unofficial mayor” of Union by friends and community leaders, and the town and our county never had a better ambassador. He loved his hometown, and it showed in everything he did striving to make it better.
Former Union Mayor Greg VanLeer called Hansen “a great asset to the community” in a 2017 Senior LifeTimes profile. If you factor in being an all-around good guy, he could well have been its greatest asset ever.
Hansen radiated an inner light. He was kind, gentlemanly and had a great sense of humor. He was fun-loving — the kind of person people were attracted to and enjoyed being around. He typically had a smile on his face. He was always down to earth.
He also was refined, cultured and loved the arts. At one point, he started an art gallery in Union with his friend Lee Young. He was Union’s version of a bon vivant and brought a touch of class and taste to the courthouse square and everything else he did.
Hansen left his mark on his community. Whenever there was a civic project or movement to better Union or Franklin County, Hansen was usually involved. Sometimes he was out front leading the cause; other times he worked quietly behind the scenes, diplomatically. When Hansen was on the team, things always got done.
He was a passionate advocate for East Central College, where he served as a board member for 28 years — the longest tenure in East Central College’s history. In recognition of his service, the college named a building after him, which he called “probably the biggest thrill of my life.” When you get a building named after you, you’ve done something special.
Hansen did a lot of special things. There isn’t enough space on this newspaper page to recount all of the various civic activities and awards Hansen collected over his lifetime.
Suffice it to say the list is long and impressive and includes the Community Service Award from Mercy Hospital, the Union Chamber of Commerce Distinguished Service Award and the Union Chamber Long Haul Award. He also won the Union Jaycees Award and was one of four to win the same award for the state of Missouri.
In 1968, Hansen served as chairman of Franklin County’s sesquicentennial, and he served as the Union bicentennial committee chair in 1976. He also served on the United Bank of Union board of directors, the Industrial Development Authority and the Franklin County Board of Realtors.
He was a proud supporter of the Franklin County Historical Society and the Franklin County Area United Way. Hansen was a lifelong member of Zion United Church of Christ, where he served on the council and as its president — something he took special pride in.
Hansen led a life of community service par excellence. Like many, we were proud to work alongside him on various initiatives, call him a friend, share a laugh with him and an occasional Michelob Ultra.
It has been said that the greatest legacy anyone can leave is to positively impact the lives of others.
Farewell, Bob. You did good, real good.