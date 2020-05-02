With rising unemployment, especially by the big corporations, some state jobless funds are near insolvency. Some states already have notified the federal government they may have to borrow billions of dollars to pay unemployment benefits.
The states in serious trouble with jobless funds about to run out don’t have the reserves to carry them through to meet the demand caused by the coronavirus pandemic. From U.S. Treasury data the Associated Press learned that California, Connecticut and Illinois will have to borrow soon to prop up their unemployment funds. Three other states, Massachusetts, New York and Texas also said they expect to have to borrow from the federal government.
The loans must be paid with interest. A law signed by President Donald Trump last month waived the interest on state unemployment loans through the end of this year. That’s a shorter time than was given to states in the Great Recession of 2009-2010 when interest was waived for more than a year. The AP said the last recession led to the insolvency of jobless funds in 35 states. Collectively, the debt totaled $40 billion to keep paying workers. To pay off the debt took years.
Jobless claims have passed the 30 million total. The U.S. government said 3.8 million laid-off workers applied for benefits last week. Next week the jobless prediction totals will come out for April. The unemployment rate could be as high as 20 percent. In the depression of the 1930s, the unemployment totals peaked at 25 percent. A poll by two economists found that the U.S. may have lost 34 million jobs!
The state of the economy reveals that recovery is going to take a long time.
One bit of good news Thursday was that a new drug may be ready soon that in preliminary testing hastens the recovery of COVID-19 patients in a major government study. The drug is remdesivir.
Layoffs in the thousands are being reported almost daily in the St. Louis metro area. This is very depressing.