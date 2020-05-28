It seems like yesterday that the Missouri unemployment rate was just over 3 percent. It jumped to 9.7 percent in April, according to the Missouri Department of Economic Development.
The increase, of course, is due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The state said Missouri’s seasonally adjusted employment decreased by 305,100 jobs in April, and by 327,800 jobs over the year, the largest one-month and one-year decreases since the current data series began in 1990.
The April 2020 rate of 9.7 percent was up by nearly 6 percentage points from the March 2020 rate of 3.9 percent and 6.5 percentage points from the April 2019 rate of 3.2 percent.
Missouri’s jobless rate was below the national rate of 14.7 percent in April 2020.
The state’s not-seasonally-adjusted rate was 9.8 percent in April 2020, up from 3.9 percent in March 2020. The corresponding national rate was 14.4 percent.
We all know that much of the increase in unemployment was due to efforts to slow the spread of COVID-19.
The state said it was Missouri’s largest ever unemployment rate increase. The May figures should show some improvement since businesses have been reopening for the past two weeks.
What should we expect in employment when things get back to normal? The experts have said there won’t be a complete back to normal recovery because too much damage has been done. Some businesses won’t recover, some will not have a complete recovery and the outlook depends much on what happens in the spread of the virus. A vaccine will be developed to protect people and aid in recovery, but no one knows how soon.
Missouri is better off than many states as far as the jobless rate is concerned but that’s no comfort to those who are unemployed.