Bet that got your attention.
It certainly got mine.
Last month, James Bullard, president and chief executive officer of the St. Louis Federal Reserve, made that prediction in a speech, “The State of the COVID-19 Crisis in the U.S.,” to the Economic Club of New York.
Bullard has headed the St. Louis Fed for 12 years and is a participant on the Federal Reserve’s Federal Open Market Committee that sets the direction of U.S. monetary policy. He has been ranked as one of the most influential economists in terms of media influence.
The theme of his speech to the Economic Club was the upside surprise possible in the U.S. economy by year end. Sharply lower unemployment (yes he did speculate it could be 4.5 percent by the end of the year, down from 19.5 percent from April) and better GNP growth in the second half were the underpinnings of this surprise.
Bullard also cited some of the successes in health policy. Chief among these was a decline of daily fatalities of 70 percent from a peak level in April to the level as of July 7. He also cited the benefits and promises of risk mitigation measures, including mask and PPE usage, more testing, temperature taking and asking people to stay home if they are sick.
He also noted that many American businesses have successfully experimented with work from home and proven that essential retail services can be provided at low risk.
Unlike many other economic forecasts we’ve seen, the successful development of a vaccine or the effects of another trillion-dollar-plus stimulus were not mentioned by Bullard. Either, in our opinion, would further stimulate the economy.
Maybe this is what the stock market is trying to tell us.
Most of us, I suspect, would willingly sign up for this outcome given what we’ve all been through. It doesn’t need to be better than this.
He ended his speech by saying, “My base case is that we will be able to accomplish this in the next six months and come back to a more normal U.S. economy, although downside risks do remain.”