From what Missourian reporters can learn, Franklin County has problems in its circuit and municipal courts system. The main problem appears to be understaffing in the prosecutor’s office and in the court system. The Missourian has published stories about the backlog of cases and understaffing.
It won’t solve the understaffing problem entirely, but establishment of another circuit court judge and another assistant prosecutor in the prosecutor’s office would help with the caseload.
Cases filed in the county, both major and minor, have increased dramatically with the growth in population over the years. There are more municipal court cases being dismissed than in other years. In 2016, there were 274 cases dismissed. In 2019, there were 711 dismissed. More cases are being filed. This is unsettling to the law enforcement officers who issue tickets for traffic violations and have some dismissed. There also are cases in which it has taken too long, years, to reach the trial point. However, defense motions can get cases, including murder allegations, delayed through one motion after another, which all is legal.
Our new prosecutor, Matt Becker, told The Missourian “for like-size counties, our caseload is significantly higher. We need another prosecutor in a bad way.” In 2019, the office prosecuted more than 1,000 felony cases for the third straight year and nearly 4,000 misdemeanor cases. Felony cases have more than doubled in the past 10 years.
The Franklin County Commission has not allocated money in the 2020 budget for an additional prosecutor. Becker said another problem is that Franklin County can’t compete with some other counties that pay more and have lower caseloads. Both county and municipal law enforcement officers have increased due to passage of Prop P, and more violation tickets are being issued. The situation is going to get worse unless something is done.
Another circuit judge must come through state channels. Our elected representatives in Jefferson City need to look into the need and act accordingly.
Some people close to the situation said better oversight of our judicial system in the county is needed or it’s going to get even worse. Some of that oversight must come from the state.