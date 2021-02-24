It’s anyone’s guess if the Missouri Legislature will heed the call to provide additional funding for the Missouri Public Defender’s Office so it can hire more lawyers to represent indigent defendants.
But there is little doubt now that if the Legislature doesn’t act, it will be compelled to do so soon by the courts.
Last week, Cole County Judge William Hickle said it was “likely” the plaintiffs in a lawsuit alleging the unconstitutionality of Missouri’s waiting lists for public defenders would prevail in court.
Hickle said a waiting list “violates the obligation of the state to furnish counsel to allow for an adequate representation at critical stages and at trial.”
The plaintiffs in the case argue it is unconstitutional that people charged with crimes are forced to wait for months and sometimes years, often while in jail, before they are assigned a public defender.
According to the ruling, there were more than 5,800 defendants on wait lists without a public defender or private attorney in November 2019.
Missouri’s public defender system was created in 1972 as the state’s response to a 1965 U.S. Supreme Court ruling that found the federal Constitution’s 6th amendment right to counsel includes poor people who can’t afford their own attorney.
In Missouri, the public defender’s office is appointed to a criminal case only when there’s a possibility of a jail or prison sentence and the defendant can’t afford to hire a lawyer.
Historically the system’s attorneys have had a large caseload and constant turnover, which have been the subject of numerous studies over the years. The studies have concluded that the office is overburdened by too many cases and stretched beyond its capacity.
And for years, the public defender’s office has been locked in a very public and contentious battle to obtain more funding to hire more lawyers to reduce those caseloads.
The battle has involved both federal and state courts, governors, supreme court judges, the ACLU and other civil rights groups, the Missouri Attorney General’s office and the Missouri Bar.
In 2016, in one of the more conspicuous chapters in this saga, Michael Barrett, then the director of the Public Defenders Office, appointed former Gov. Jay Nixon, an attorney, to defend a case for a defendant who couldn’t afford his own counsel in a move to protest budget cuts for his office. Barrett made his point and then left the state.
The reality is the state’s public defender’s office has been underfunded and understaffed for far too long. The “wait lists” the office has been forced to utilize are unconstitutional. It’s past time to do something about this chronic problem.
The office of State Public Defender requested 12 new attorneys last October to be assigned to the 12 offices where there is a wait list. Gov. Mike Parson recommended approving the request. It’s time for the Legislature to move on this request.