The United States in its history has undergone many periods of uncertainty, but this one caused by COVID-19 may turn out to be one of the longest and most troubling. There is no end in sight for recovering from the present health crisis that shut down the nation’s economy to a point where we have record unemployment and the largest financial response from the federal government in history.
Economic experts and government officials are cautiously optimistic about the reopening process, but opinions vary as to how long it will take for recovery. There are opinions that there will be no complete recovery — in other words, we won’t see a return to the state of the economy we had prior to the arrival of the coronavirus. Others see a return to what has been.
The uncertainty that prevails is heightened by the fact that no complete answer is available as to whether an effective vaccine has been developed, and whether we will have a resurgence of COVID-19.
There were a few predictions that sooner or later America, and the world, for that matter, would face a major health crisis, and we should prepare for it. Those few warnings never led to effective preparations. This nation and others did not have the medical supplies or facilities on hand to cope with COVID-19.
Since America has never had an economic shutdown like the current one, there is no experience to draw on as to how long it may take for recovery.
There will not be a recovery for some businesses. They will not reopen. Many are small businesses, which are the backbone of employment. Others because of a lack of income won’t be able to pay their rent. Then there are those which have loans they won’t be able to pay.
For many of the jobless, there will be fewer opportunities for employment, at least for the time being.
All of this does not paint a very bright picture, but again, it’s the prevailing uncertainties that darken the outlook.
We must not lose hope. We believe the outlook will brighten again. It always has in the past after down periods.