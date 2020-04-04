The coronavirus pandemic is so far-reaching in its effects that it can’t be measured at this time. It is the uncertainty about its length that makes predictions at this time about the total effects impossible to accurately forecast.
There are predictions about how long a total recovery will take — from months to several years for the economy. One prediction is that the economy may take until late in the third quarter of this year. That’s based on whether or not a peak in the midwest will be reached by mid-April. There’s another study that predicts that Missouri still is two months away from the coronavirus peak. That same prediction from a study by the University of Washington is that 1,200 Missourians will die from the virus by August, assuming that social distancing is carried out through the end of May.
A story in The New York Times Thursday said fears are growing that the downturn could be far more punishing and long lasting than initially feared, continuing into next year and even beyond. The story by Peter S. Goodman said “the abrupt halt of commercial activity threatens to impose economic pain so profound and enduring in every region of the world at once that recovery could take years. The losses to companies, many already saturated with debt, risk triggering a financial crisis of cataclysmic proportions. Stock markets have reflected the economic alarm.”
Kenneth S. Rogoff, a Harvard economist , said, “I feel like the 2008 financial crisis was just a dry run for this.” He is a co-author of a history of financial crises. “This already is shaping up as the deepest dive on record for the global economy for over 100 years. Everything depends on how long it lasts, but if this goes on for a long time, it’s certainly going to be the mother of all financial crises,” Rogoff, told The New York Times.
For governments, the revenue shortfall is going to be a hard hit from the federal to the local levels. Gov. Mike Parson has announced $180 million in expenditure restrictions to ensure a balanced state budget. He said COVID-19 has impacted economic growth and the state is expecting significant revenue declines. The governor’s office is hopeful for an additional $315 million in federal funding this year. That will ease the shortfall.
County and municipal budgets are going to have to be adjusted because of less revenue. They depend heavily on sales tax revenue. The outlook for that source is clouded in uncertainty.
Americans always have shown a rebounding spirit from any and all adversity in the past. History does repeat itself in the United States!