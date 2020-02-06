Missouri is basking in glory in the world of sports with two national (world) championships in less than a year. The Kansas City Chiefs won the NFL football title Sunday and last year the St. Louis Blues won the Stanley Cup championship in hockey.
That has put Missouri on the world sports map in large and bold type!
That must be hard to take for the fans in cities on the east and west coasts who are used to being the homes to champions in professional sports.
The Kansas City Chiefs, with their come-from-behind winning style, captured the hearts of Missourians with their exciting play. The Chiefs players are believers in themselves — confident they can overcome deficit scores. They proved it in the playoffs and title game.
Coach Andy Reid instilled in the Chiefs a winning attitude and “team purpose.” Their star quarterback, Patrick Mahomes, told the Associated Press after beating San Francisco in the title game that “we never lose faith . . . we believed in each other . . . that’s what we preached all year long.”
When the Rams left St. Louis in a distasteful manner, many football fans in this area lost interest in the NFL. Others turned to the Chiefs as their team. We believe all of Missouri now belongs to the Chiefs’ tribe!