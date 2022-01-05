Thursday marks the one-year anniversary of the day when hundreds of pro-Trump supporters stormed and ransacked the Capitol to prevent what they wrongly believed was a rigged 2020 election.
There likely will be an overload of media coverage of what transpired on that infamous day — some of it designed to exploit the events and to spin its significance one way or another.
Some will use the anniversary to downplay what really happened — saying the rioters were just rowdy “tourists,” and there really wasn’t any violence, despite what everyone could witness that day as the attacks were broadcast live on television and streamed on social media as they unfolded. Others will suggest that what happened on Jan. 6 was justified.
That’s the view of former president Donald Trump who has praised the rioters as “patriots” who acted as part of a noble “revolution” to save a nation after a fraudulent election.
But if you want the truth of what really happened that fateful day we recommend the New York Times’ 40-minute video documentary: “Day of Rage.” If you haven’t seen the video we encourage you to watch it. If you have seen it, you might want to watch it again in advance of the one-year anniversary and the likely spin.
Some will cringe at the mention of the New York Times, dismissing it as a partisan news source. But this documentary is painstakingly told through actual videos taken by the people who participated in the event — the rioters themselves and the police.
The videos don’t lie. The violence against the police officers was real. So were the chants by the rioters that they wanted to lynch Vice President Mike Pence and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.
As the Associated Press notes, while the footage spots efforts by members of the Proud Boys and Oath Keepers, showing their body armor, weapons, radio communication and organized movements, the Times concludes that the majority of rioters were Trump supporters caught up in the frenzy of the action.
Regardless, it is a stunning examination of the violent assault that took place that day — a day in which more than 100 law enforcement personnel were injured and people died.
The proof of that violence is in the video footage.
Many fear it is a harbinger of future political violence that is in store for this country if the ideological rhetoric isn’t turned down.
That is unlikely given the current downward spiral of partisan polarization and the growing acceptance by some Americans that violence against government can be justified. A recent Washington Post-University of Maryland poll bears that out.
The poll found that 1 in 3 Americans say violence against government is justified at times. The findings represent the largest share to feel that way since the question has been asked in various polls in more than two decades, according to the Washington Post.
That is concerning. So is the dramatic increase in threats aimed at members of Congress or the Capitol itself this past year. There were roughly 9,600 threats in 2021, compared to fewer than 4,000 in 2017.
Should we be alarmed by these findings and increased threats? Is Jan. 6 just the beginning of a cycle of more political violence? History and social psychologists warn us to take these signs very seriously. Justifying or even condoning political violence is a slippery slope to a full-blown crisis. That is what history teaches us.
We need to remember what really happened that day at the Capitol to prevent it from happening again. There is no justification for the political violence that occurred on Jan. 6, 2021. We’re better than that.
We need to turn the temperature down.