Count us among those excited to experience the newly renovated and reimagined Harry S. Truman Presidential Library and Museum.
After nearly two years and $30 million dollars worth of extensive renovations, the presidential library will welcome visitors back to Truman’s hometown of Independence on Friday, according to The Associated Press.
The museum was remade down to bare studs and includes a new entrance and many more artifacts, photos, videos and films.
It has updated exhibits that encourage visitors to touch and interact with displays about the “man from Missouri,” which focus on how Truman’s legacy resonates today, AP reports.
Museum Director Kurt Graham told the AP that people who remember the old building will recognize little except a Thomas Hart Benton mural, some artifacts and a recreation of Truman’s Oval Office.
It’s fitting that Truman’s museum is located in the community where he spent 64 years of his life. Truman loved Independence. The qualities instilled in him as a child and young adult in Independence guided him well personally and professionally in his career as a farmer, business owner, judge, U.S. Senator and eventually president.
After leaving the White House in 1953, he returned to his hometown to live among the family and neighbors who had always supported him.
One of the new galleries highlights Truman’s life in Missouri before he entered politics, from his childhood on a farm to his service in World War I to his failed haberdashery and his connection to Kansas City political machine boss Thomas Pendergast.
Another gallery showcases Truman’s first four months in office, some of the most consequential months in U.S. history, the AP noted. Germany surrendered, the U.S. dropped nuclear bombs on Japan to end World War II, and world leaders at the Potsdam conference determined the makeup of the postwar world.
Because of the controversial decisions he made, Truman left the presidency in 1953 with a 32 percent approval rating, the lowest for a president in U.S. history.
In subsequent decades, however, the public and politicians from both major parties have come to appreciate Truman’s impressive legacy. Today, scholars and historians rank Truman among the nation’s best and most influential presidents.
Missouri’s favorite son, as he is often referred, faced enormous challenges domestically, internationally and politically as president. Although historians note he occasionally failed to measure accurately the nation’s political tenor and committed some significant policy blunders, Truman achieved remarkable successes.
Domestically, he took important first steps in civil rights, protected many of the New Deal’s gains and presided over an economy that would enjoy nearly two decades of unprecedented growth.
In foreign affairs, the president and his advisers established many of the basic foundations of American foreign policy, especially in American-Soviet relations, that would guide the nation in the decades ahead.
Truman’s legacy deserves to be studied and celebrated. His journey from humble beginnings to the White House as “the accidental president” and what he accomplished there is one of the truly great American stories.
The renovations to his presidential library and museum are important not only to Independence and Missouri but to our country as well because they will help preserve the story of one of our state’s greatest sons.