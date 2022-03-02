Americans are riveted by the unfolding war in Ukraine. So is the rest of the world.
Images of street-fighting, bombed-out buildings, fleeing refugees, mothers carrying panicked children, and up-to-the-minute coverage of the truly remarkable resolve of an outmanned and outgunned Ukraine army, are captivating. The heart-wrenching photos, videos and reporting from Ukraine are powerful. They are keeping us on the edge of our seats and glued to media sources. They are shaping world opinion.
And many are being brought to you by journalists, a profession that has been much maligned in this country recently.
While we discuss and debate this conflict in the comfort of our living rooms, intrepid reporters and photojournalists are capturing the faces of a senseless war being waged thousands of miles away with very human consequences.
They are doing their jobs. They are doing a hell of a job.
They are risking their lives to show the world what is really going on in this war — not the propaganda and disinformation that Russia and its allies want us to believe.
It’s not easy reporting in a war zone. Sorting through fact and fiction in the fog of war has always been difficult. It is especially challenging in the age of social media, which has been “inundated with decontextualized and fake footage, adding to the confusion,” as the Associated Press reported.
But make no mistake, brave and talented journalists are on the ground telling this story as it unfolds, shining a light on what is really going on and providing some of the most compelling journalism the world has ever seen.
This coverage underscores exactly why journalism, performed by trained professionals, is so important yesterday, today and always.
If you have ever doubted the value of journalism or its role in a free society, turn on your television or a computer, open a newspaper or pick up your phone and watch what is happening in Ukraine.
When the press does its job, it is the messenger of truth. It has the ability to catalyze hearts and minds, which is what is transpiring right now.
We should never forget journalism and democracy go hand in hand. In our view it is the linchpin of democracy. Protecting the independence of the press is essential to maintaining truth as a universal good. And truth is essential to democracy. We are witnessing that in Ukraine.