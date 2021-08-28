It is hard to watch what is transpiring in Afghanistan right now.
The catastrophic attacks at the Kabul airport on Thursday represent another dark chapter in American foreign policy gone awry. The chaotic drawdown of U.S. and Afghan citizens can only be characterized as an unmitigated disaster.
Thirteen U.S. service members were killed, and another 18 were wounded in a suicide bombing at an entry gate to the airport grounds. Scores of Afghans died as well.
Thursday was the worst day of the Biden presidency, and the president’s press conference after the attacks reinforced what a disaster Afghanistan has become. His words were forceful — he swore revenge against the terrorists who carried out the attacks, saying, “We will not forgive; we will not forget. We will hunt you down and make you pay.”
Strong words indeed, but the president appeared stunned, and his words and body language did little to inspire confidence in a situation that has spun terribly out of control. The uncomfortable reality is that Americans had intelligence that such an attack was likely and couldn’t prevent it.
In fact, the State Department had warned Americans hours before the bombings to stay away from the airport entry points. Yet they lacked specific intelligence to stop attackers in the chaos surrounding the airport. They couldn’t manage to prevent the bloodiest day for U.S. forces there in years.
Of course, on cue, the tragedy was politicized with Republicans calling for Biden to resign or be impeached and others suggesting the 25th Amendment be invoked to remove him from office. Democrats countered by calling for investigations into the Trump administration’s previous negotiations with the Taliban.
Biden will not be removed from office, but the horrific retreat from Afghanistan and the so-called “forever war” will serve to further divide Americans for years to come.
Political commentator Charlie Sykes pointed out there was a time in our country’s history when the shock of losing the lives of 13 American service members would have brought us together, if only briefly, as a nation. No longer.
Today, the country is more divided than at any point in our lifetimes, and many Americans are more interested in playing the blame game and scoring political points over this crisis.
Make no mistake, Biden owns the debacle of the mismanaged withdrawal from Afghanistan. But there was never going to be a graceful, orderly way to abandon involvement in a brutal, unresolved civil war in a country that has successfully resisted foreign intervention for centuries.
We can and will debate the heartbreaking lessons of Afghanistan for years to come. But perhaps we can pause for a few moments to come together as a nation and recognize one constant in all of this tragedy — the unwavering courage of our service members in this ordeal.
Our forces on the ground in Kabul knew an attack was likely. They were told days before they would be targeted by ISIS-K bombers. They knew there was no good way to protect against it if they kept on evacuating civilians through the gates. They kept on evacuating civilians anyway. They did their duty. Despite the risk, they stayed on mission.
As Mike Breen, president and CEO of Human Rights First and a veteran of Afghanistan, called it: That is honor. That is true courage.
So let’s not forget the courage of these incredibly brave service members who gave their lives to save the lives of thousands of Americans, Afghans and coalition partners. Let’s take a moment away from the finger-pointing to honor them.
As Sykes said, whatever we think of the war or the withdrawal, this mission in Kabul was not futile, and the deaths of our service members were not meaningless. None of their families should wonder whether they died in vain.
They are heroes in the best traditions of our armed services. Let’s not forget that as we try and comprehend this tragedy.