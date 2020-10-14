Missouri Science and Technology, Rolla, is the worthy recipient of the largest single gift in the history of Missouri higher education.
The school, part of the University of Missouri system, announced this week that St. Louis businessman Fred Kummer and his wife, June, have donated $300 million to the university.
That’s right — $300 million. Wow! University officials called the gift “transformative.” That’s an understatement.
The money will be used, among other things, to create a new not-for-profit foundation that will support a new research facility to foster partnerships with industry, public and private foundations, and governmental agencies to stimulate business innovation and entrepreneurship.
Kummer, an alumni, credits his success to the university, which he says “taught me how to think, how to work hard and how to manage my career.”
Kummer is the founder and chairman of HBE Corp., which designs and builds health care facilities. He is one of thousands of successful graduates from the school, which is regarded as one of the country’s preeminent engineering schools.
The army of successful Missouri S & T engineering graduates in this area is a testament to the school’s impact. The university consistently produces the best engineers in the nation and indeed, the world. That’s not an opinion, it’s a fact. It’s why employers from all over the world come to career fairs on the Rolla campus.
Kummer’s gift is going to make an outstanding school even better. It’s going to make Rolla and our state stronger. It will, as university officials predict, create jobs, new technology and research advances that will energize the economy of our region for decades to come.
Success begets success. Missouri S & T is a shining example of this.