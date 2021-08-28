The announcement that East Central College received a $5 million donation — the largest in its history — caused more than a few jaws to drop this week.
In an era where philanthropists routinely give millions to colleges and universities, a $5 million gift may seem like small change to some. Heck, Michael Bloomberg, the technology billionaire and former mayor of New York City, made a $1.8 billion donation to Johns Hopkins University, his undergraduate alma mater, a few years back.
But make no mistake, a $5 million donation to a community college is noteworthy. It is a big deal. The impact to the college will be dramatic, even transformational.
Seven-figure gifts to community colleges are rare. Officials say this is the first one for ECC. It will likely rank among the largest individual gifts to a community college in the nation this year.
The gift, which was made by a couple who have asked to remain anonymous, will go toward nursing scholarships and maintaining the campus food pantry, according to a statement by the college.
ECC President Dr. Jon Bauer said the couple, who have made donations to the college in the past, preferred anonymity because they want the focus to be on the students, not themselves.
Bauer called the donation an incredible story, saying it speaks to the quality of the nursing program and the quality of the institution. He’s right in that assessment. Success begets success.
The nursing program at ECC has produced highly trained, competent nurses for 40 years. It is one of the premier programs at the college and is known for its high standards and rigorous training.
Hundreds of ECC graduates work in health care settings in this area. Go to a doctor or hospital in this county, and you are likely to receive care from a nurse trained at ECC.
When Bauer says “lives will be changed, and lives will be saved” by this incredible gift, it’s not hyperbole. The scholarships made possible by this donation will undoubtedly benefit nursing students who will go on to do just that.
The $5 million gift is a recognition of the college’s impact and important role in health care in our region. It also will likely serve as an impetus for others to contribute.
And that’s a good thing because private donations are a driver in sustaining ECC’s critical role in providing higher education opportunities in this area. In an era of mega-gifts by millionaires and billionaires to higher ed institutions, it’s truly wonderful to see our college receive a donation that will transform lives.