It has been said that one measure of an academic institution’s strength is the size of its endowment. If that’s true, St. Francis Borgia High School is on solid ground, really solid ground.
On Monday, the school’s endowment committee announced a $1 million gift from Robert and Juanita Purcell. It is the largest individual gift in the school’s history.
A gift of that magnitude to any school is noteworthy, but the fact that it was made to a smaller high school by a man who credits the school for helping him achieve remarkable business success says a lot about Borgia.
Indeed, a more telling measure of any academic institution’s strength is the quality of its graduates. On that score, you would be hard pressed to find a better example of an exemplary Borgia alumni than Robert Purcell.
Purcell, a 1952 graduate of Borgia High School, came from humble beginnings. He took over his family’s tire business in Washington in 1964 – a business his father built during the depression – and grew it into a national, and now, international tire juggernaut. Today, Purcell Tire is known around the world as a leader in tire service, repair and retreading.
Purcell Tire’s growth is one of those quintessential American business success stories which was guided by Robert Purcell and his wife’s (and business partner) determination, hard work and perseverance.
Purcell said his success would not have been possible if it weren’t for the lessons learned at Borgia and the mentoring he received there from staff and administrators. He said he wanted to give back to the school that helped “turn him around” and provided him with the foundation he needed to achieve future success. He wanted to pay it forward.
The Purcells have done just that with a truly transformational gift that will help secure Borgia’s future and allow it to thrive for generations to come. It will also assist the private school in continuing to offer scholarships and affordable tuition rates which is good news for area families who desire a Catholic education and are struggling to make ends meet.
At an event announcing the Purcell’s gift, Monsignor Ted Wojciki, president of Borgia’s endowment committee, spoke of the power and tradition of the Borgia “family.” That undeniable tradition is reflected in the Purcell’s generous gift. It is further evidence that the school is fulfilling its mission.