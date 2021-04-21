Almost every day, survey results and rankings of states and cities on countless subjects are released online. Missouri usually doesn’t rank in the top 10 or bottom 10 in any of these lists, instead typically keeping to the middle of the pack.
However, Missouri was ranked No. 1 on a list of best states for college students in a survey released by MoneyRates.com this past week.
MoneyRates’ study ranks four-year colleges in all 50 states based on “average cost, retention rate, student-to-faculty ratio, graduation rate and breadth of choice.” Missouri topped the list even though it isn’t one of the 10 most populous states, though it does rank in the top 10 for total number of colleges. The average student-to-faculty ratio of 12-to-1 in Missouri is the third-most favorable in the nation, according to MoneyRates.
Behind Missouri in the top 10 are Massachusetts, Pennsylvania, Alaska and New York (the two are tied), Iowa, Wisconsin, Michigan and Washington (also tied) and Nebraska.
The MoneyRates’ “The Best States for College Students” survey is designed to help students and their parents find the best places for students to acquire the job skills needed in today’s job market and avoid student loan debt. “It doesn’t just come down to which university you choose, but also to which state that school is in,” according to MoneyRates’ website.
Many Missouri college and university students choose another state for higher education. That’s always been the case. This research proves that Missouri should not be overlooked when it comes to higher education.
MoneyRates is owned and operated by QuinStreet Inc., a company providing performance marketplace technologies and services to the financial services and home services industries.
This research should be very satisfying to Missourians and an eye-opener to critics of our state’s higher education schools.