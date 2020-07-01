The traditional July Fourth fireworks display in Washington has been rescued by community-minded 4-U Fireworks LLC and the KC Hall, both of which stepped forward to finance the program to ensure the annual Fourth of July tradition continues this year.
American Legion Post 218 of Washington annually has presented the display at the fairgrounds, but canceled it this year because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The city council, in a special meeting Monday, approved a permit for the display.
Sam Unnerstall of 4-U Fireworks hatched the idea of providing the display and the KC Hall joined the effort. 4-U Fireworks donated $1,500 and the KC Hall pitched in with a $1,000 donation, plus the use of the KC grounds.
Donations will be accepted by the KC Hall at its grounds, with money raised earmarked for Washington food pantries after all costs are paid. There will be parking available on the KC grounds. People will be able to watch the display from their cars or from grassy areas at the site. The display itself will be launched from centerfield of the athletic field.
Larry Proensey will donate his time as pyrotechnician and will display the American flag from a crane as a backdrop for the display. Other volunteers will help in presenting the display.
Food and liquid refreshments will be available, beginning at 6 p.m., with the fireworks display expected to start about 9:15.
The project planning was done in a matter of days. Excellent cooperation enabled this project. The Washington spirit again rose to the occasion to meet a need to bring enjoyment to thousands of people, and to celebrate our nation’s independence!