We live in a world of uncertainty, but that’s always been the case. In our lifetimes there always have been periods of unpredictability about the future.
Right now the main concern is the surging COVID-19 virus that is putting some areas of the country back in lockdown, further threatening economic recovery and raising concerns about reopening schools and resuming professional and college sports programs, among other activities. Continued federal aid to businesses, the impact on employment are among the many unknowns going forward.
There was optimism that overall conditions would improve in the summer or at least by fall, and we would be out of the recession that COVID-19 caused in the spring. There was general agreement that a vaccine would be developed quickly to halt the spread of the dreaded virus. Job gains in May and June brightened the outlook.
But now that optimism is dimming as the virus surges in a number of states, especially in the south where the opening up of restaurants and bars, and the resumption of many public events have resulted in the spread of the virus and more deaths.
It is evident now that we aren’t out of the woods yet.
But we should not lose hope. We should increase all of the precautionary steps to combat the virus, including the unpopular lockdowns in some instances. Strong arguments are heard for the reopening of schools but every possible precaution must be in place.
With resolve and commitment we can win the war against the virus.