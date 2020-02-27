Does your employer make it easy for you to vote?
Companies across the U.S. are making an intentional effort to do just that in this year’s presidential election.
Hundreds of companies are planning to give their employees time off — in many cases, paid time off — to vote, as well as taking a variety of other pro-active measures to ensure workers vote on Nov. 3.
Some businesses are planning to adjust starting and closing times as well, moving meetings away from the beginning and end of the day to encourage employees to hit the polls.
Other employers are rolling out get-out-the-vote campaigns and helping employees navigate voter registration deadlines. A few companies are even taking the extreme step of closing on Election Day.
Some 383 companies and counting, with more than 2 million workers in 50 states, have signed on to the Time to Vote initiative, a nonpartisan, business-led push to increase voter turnout, according to The Wall Street Journal.
Companies taking part in the Time to Vote initiative include Target Corp., Best Buy, JP Morgan Chase & Co and Hewlett Packard Enterprises.
U.S. voter turnout is embarrassingly low, especially compared to other developed countries. Historically, less than half of voting-age Americans bother to cast a ballot in a presidential election. The turnout is even lower in off-year elections.
There are all kinds of reasons why Americans don’t exercise their most precious constitutional right. Surveys indicate the top reasons are scheduling conflicts and being too busy.
So we applaud the companies taking part in the Time to Vote initiative and any employer who enacts voter-friendly workplace policies. It’s a noble gesture in the service of democracy. But not every company is in a position to do so.
That’s why we can’t help but wonder why our country doesn’t take bolder action by adopting commonsense voting reforms like moving Election Day to a weekend or making Election Day a national holiday.
If you really want to give people time to vote, make it more convenient by having elections on days when most Americans are off from work.