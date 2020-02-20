The state of Missouri owes about $35 million to counties in Missouri for housing state prisoners. About $444,576 is owed to Franklin County.
This is nothing new. Going back in time, the state has never reimbursed counties for their full jail costs for having in custody prisoners awaiting trials under state charges, or held until sentencing. That could mean months or even years of incarceration under our judicial system. Legal delays hinder trials being held.
The state only reimburses counties $22.58 per day for jail time per inmate when the actual cost for Franklin County is around $60 per day. State statute allows up to $37.50 to be reimbursed.
Gov. Mike Parson, a former sheriff, is well aware of the problem. He has recommended $22 million in the state budget to begin paying off the debt to counties. But that falls short of what is owed and doesn’t improve the reimbursement prospects for the future.
Members of the General Assembly need to address this shortfall of money for holding state prisoners and reimburse counties for their actual costs. Why won’t members of the General Assembly act on this? It’s causing financial problems for counties they represent. House and Senate members must be held accountable for this injustice to counties. They have their heads buried in Missouri River mud on this issue!
The voters must hold them accountable for their inaction.
In the last eight months, the amount owed to Franklin County for housing state prisoners has increased by $63,722.
Sheriff Steve Pelton told The Missourian that 95 percent of the prisoners held in the county jail are there on state charges. In the end, that’s costing Franklin County taxpayers who have to foot the bill to enlarge the jail to hold more state prisoners.
The jail cost to taxpayers has been going on for too long. It is time for the General Assembly members who represent Franklin County to lead the charge for commonsense reimbursement by the state for holding their prisoners. Where is the leadership on this issue? Why aren’t our representatives alarmed by this injustice to counties? What will it take for them to act?
The voters should be outraged at the state and our representatives for not taking the lead to solve this financial problem the state has created for our county! As mentioned, in the end, the county taxpayers are footing the bill that should be paid by the state.
The overall jail budget in 2019 was $4.1 million in Franklin County. The estimate for this fiscal year is just over $4 million, plus what we are paying for expansion of the jail. With 95 percent of the jail inmates being held there on state charges, the bulk of jail costs should be paid by the state.
Should the counties band together and sue the state for the money owed to them by the state?
This injustice has gone on too long. The time for action is long overdue. Members of the General Assembly should be held accountable by voters for ignoring this issue!