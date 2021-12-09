Missouri state employees rank among the lowest-paid state workers in the nation. That’s no surprise — it’s been that way for a while.
In recent years, our state has ranked either dead last among 50 states in average employee pay or, in the case of 2020, second to last in state pay for public employees, according to various nationwide surveys and reports.
Various administrations and the Missouri Legislature have ignored this issue for a long time because, well, they could. Not anymore. A labor shortage has impacted nearly every employer and turned the economy on its head. The state isn’t immune to this dynamic.
Frustrated by stagnant pay and rising health care costs, state employees are jumping ship in alarming numbers. Gov. Mike Parson, in a statement released this week, said state government is facing turnover rates anywhere from 10 percent to 100 percent and vacancy rates from 30 percent to 100 percent in various state departments.
That’s why he announced a plan this week to raise state salaries by 5.5 percent and raise the minimum base pay to $15 for all state employees.
Parson doesn’t have a choice; Missouri is hemorrhaging workers. He has to act before the situation, which many feel already is at a crisis point in MoDOT and some other state agencies, deteriorates even further.
But he has an advantage many private sector employees don’t. The state is currently sitting on a rare budget surplus of more than $2.5 billion. State coffers have swelled with unspent federal coronavirus relief dollars that Democrats have been calling on Parson and other Republicans to deploy, according to the Kansas City Star.
As critics have pointed out, Parson is late at doing the right thing. He is being forced to take this action to alleviate a crisis. Our hope is the Legislature responds favorably and moves quickly to implement the increases. The money is there; it’s time to invest in the state workforce.
Being last is typically not a selling point. “Thank God for Mississippi” is an adage often used in state government circles when discussing state rankings, as that state routinely places at the bottom of most of these lists. But when Mississippi does better than Missouri, we have a problem.