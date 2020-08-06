Congress will leave for its August recess Friday and at this writing a new economic stimulus bill still has not been approved.
The Republicans and Democrats are reported to be near a deal and prospects for some kind of compromise are good, according to some of the negotiators. That’s promising.
It was reported Monday that Treasury Secretary Steven T. Mnuchin was expressing concern about the expected multitrillion-dollar price tag. That potential cost has many Americans concerned as well.
But what else can be done to stop what could be a major economic disaster?
The first round of stimulus aid from the federal government kept many businesses afloat and was a major benefit to the unemployed. The U.S. economy contracted at a 32.9 percent annual rate from April through June, its worst drop on record, the Bureau of Economic Analysis reported last week, yet personal disposable income actually rose in the second quarter of 2020.
But conditions are such that aid is still required. And there isn’t much encouragement that the end of the pandemic is near. The COVID-19 virus has leveled off in some areas of the country, but is surging in other sections.
In fact, CEOs of some of the world’s biggest companies have banded together to send a message to Washington: Get money to small businesses now, according to a report in Axios.
“Tens of millions of Americans have already lost their jobs in this pandemic. ... By year end, the domino effect of lost jobs — as well as the lost services and lost products that small businesses provide — could be catastrophic,” warns the letter.
Mnuchin said we have to be careful about piling on enormous amounts of debt for future generations. His concern about that is shared by most Americans. The prospects of handling that kind of debt are not very bright, especially if we have another economic disaster such as we are facing now.
Of course, politics has entered into the discussions. The Democrats favor higher debt programs while the Republicans have their feet on the brakes. Republican Sen. Roy Blunt, who was in the state over the weekend and who is one of the key negotiators, expressed optimism that a compromise will be reached. He’s probably right.
But even with a compromise on spending, the debt will pile up.
Members of Congress really don’t have much of a choice. Both parties recognize the seriousness of what this country faces. Members also realize that the first round of stimulus aid did complete its objective — saving many businesses from closing and keeping many people employed.
The savior in all of this is the development of a vaccine that will bring the pandemic under control. Estimates vary as to when a successful vaccine will be ready, but it appears we are talking about months rather than days.
This country has had pandemics before but none has been as far-reaching in scope and none has been as damaging to the economy as COVID-19.
Once we have a vaccine, the next question will be how long will it take to recover from the pandemic.