The postmortems by political pundits keep rolling in on the Virginia governor’s race where Republican Glenn Youngkin handily beat incumbent Democrat Terry McAuliffe earlier this week.
The Republican victory in the Virginia gubernatorial race and the unexpectedly close result in New Jersey’s — both states Biden won comfortably last year — are prompting a cavalcade of dire predictions for Democrats both for next year’s midterm elections and going forward.
Predictably, much of the rhetoric is overheated. Are the election results really a harbinger of doomsday for Democrats and a rebirth for Republicans as so many are suggesting? Maybe, but there were a multitude of reasons why McAuliffe lost, and many of them involve local factors.
It also didn’t help the Democrat cause that McAuliffe was viewed by many as a political retread and way too dull and uncharismatic to ward off a strong challenge by a focused Republican candidate.
But what is striking to us is the biting criticism of Democrats writ large that is emerging in the wake of this election loss — and the fact that it is coming from Democratic sympathizers and those on the left.
More Democrats are speaking some uncomfortable truths about their own party and what it has evolved into. They are saying some things that many Democrats — especially those in the progressive wing — don’t want to hear.
For instance, political commentator Van Jones slammed Democrats this week for living in their own “echo chamber” and said they get in their own way of winning voters by coming across in ways that are “annoying and offensive and seem out of touch.”
A Democratic political operative said she would add “condescending” to Jones’ assessment. She’s right.
It’s the same criticism that left-leaning entertainers like Bill Maher, Jon Stewart and Dave Chappelle have been leveling at Democrats recently. They accurately point out the fallout from a political party that has become too elitist, too preachy, too rigid and too “woke” to appeal to working-class voters.
Political columnist Ezra Klein recently wrote about David Shor, the Democratic political-polling guru whose primary message is a critique of the Democratic Party, namely that its college-educated professional class is too removed from the working-class, non-college-educated voters they need to win.
Klein summed up Shor’s theories this way: “The Democratic Party was trapped in an echo chamber of Twitter activists and woke staff members. It had lost touch with the working-class voters of all races that it needs to win elections, and even progressive institutions dedicated to data analysis were refusing to face the hard facts of public opinion and electoral geography.”
Democrats would be wise to listen and heed these critiques if they are interested in crafting a winning strategy for the future — one that has greater appeal to working class voters and everyday Americans.
It doesn’t have to be doomsday for Democrats. But it is time for some serious introspection.