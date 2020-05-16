Another bad effect from the pandemic is that state and local governments across the country have suspended public records requirements, which has denied or delayed access to information that could shed light on key government decisions.
David A. Lieb of the Associated Press reported that public officials said employees either don’t have the time or ability to compile the requested documents or data because they are too busy responding to the outbreak or are working from home instead of at their offices.
What has happened is that government secrecy has increased at the same time public officials are spending billions of dollars fighting COVID-19 and making major decisions affecting the health and economic livelihood of millions of Americans.
Concerns have been raised by open government advocates. David Snyder, executive director of the First Amendment Coalition, a California-based nonprofit, said, “It’s essential that the press and the public be able to dig in and see records that relate to how the government has responded to the crisis.” He added: “That’s the only way really to avoid waste, fraud, abuse and to ensure that governments aren’t overstepping their bounds.”
The nonprofit Reporters Committee for the Freedom of the Press found more than 100 instances in at least 30 states and the District of Columbia in which state agencies, counties, cities or other public entities have suspended requirements to respond to open-records requests by regular deadlines or told people to expect delays. Some governors have allowed public records requests to be put on hold for as long as the pandemic lasts. Federal agencies are doing the same thing.
A bipartisan group of U.S. senators has raised concerns and asked the federal Office of Information Policy to outline any steps it is taking to protect the public’s right to information.
We understand the pressure some public officials have been under to operate in the open during the pandemic, but record-keeping and making access to it should be given a high priority. It not only is in the public’s interest but in the interest of the officials also as to their performances.
This situation is another fallout from the pandemic. It’s not good and some of the officials’ public actions may never see the sunshine.