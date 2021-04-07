If you want to avoid identity theft, do not post pictures of your CDC-issued COVID-19 vaccination record card on social media.
That’s the message from the Better Business Bureau and other consumer advocacy groups, who warn the cards contain a person’s name, birth date, where you received your vaccine as well as a potential medical record number that can be linked directly back to you. If your social media privacy settings aren’t set high, you risk giving away valuable information to bad actors.
Another issue with sharing your vaccination card on social media is that it makes it easier for scammers to create imitation cards that they can sell, like some did in Great Britain, according to the BBB.
It’s good advice, especially as the number of vaccinations in the U.S. rise and as identity theft and other fraud scams in the country proliferate — an unfortunate side effect of the coronavirus pandemic.
Experts say any time you post personal information, you elevate your risk of being scammed. It’s not just about what’s on that card; it’s about what else is out there on you that criminals can pair with that data. Given the number of data breaches in this country, you can be sure there is other information out there about you.
Yet despite the many warnings, people are still posting snapshots of their vaccination cards online. A good alternative to posting your card online is simply a photo of you flashing a thumbs up or posting a picture of your vaccination sticker.
No matter how excited you are about getting your vaccine, think twice about posting the card online.