According to Quote-Wizard, Missouri has the third highest rate of millennials with underlying health conditions, with CDC data suggesting the state’s people in that age group may not be as invincible as thought to the coronavirus.
The CDC data shows Missouri’s younger adults have accounted for nearly 30 percent of the U.S. COVID-19 cases, 20 percent of related hospitalizations and 2-4 percent admitted to ICU for severe symptoms.
Among the key findings in Missouri in regards to underlying medical conditions are diabetes at 8.2 percent, asthma at 9.5 percent and hypertension at 17.45 percent;
Missouri, Kentucky and Massachusetts have the most at-risk millennials with severe COVID-19 symptoms;
Minnesota, Nebraska and Utah have the lowest number of at-risk millennials;
About 90 percent of hospitalized patients identified through COVID-19 had one or more underlying conditions. The most common were hypertension, obesity, chronic lung disease, diabetes mellitus and heart disease.
The COVID-19 health records have revealed many other medical problems, especially in the millennial age range.