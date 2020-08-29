Editorial writers for more years than the memory recalls have been writing editorials about the importance of voting in a democracy. In too many elections the turnout is a low percentage of the registered voters.
It is sad to say, but the editorials have fallen on too many deaf ears, however, efforts continue to try to impress on Americans the importance of exercising their privilege and responsibility to vote.
We have never forgotten what one of this country’s most renowned journalists said about the lack of voter participation in elections. In his autobiography published in 1996, “A Reporter’s Life — Walter Cronkite,” he wrote the low numbers of voter turnout in our democracy were an “international embarrassment.”
He added: “This vaunted democracy, beacon to the world, has the lowest voter participation of any major nation. The number of eligible voters who actually go to the polls has dropped below 50 percent. Thus, the majority electing our officeholders may be less than a quarter of our eligible population. That raises the question as to whether we qualify as a democracy at all.
“The fault of this lies with all of us — the politicians, the press and the public, which tolerate an educational system that turns out a population which in large numbers is too illiterate to participate meaningfully in a democracy. And some fault may be placed squarely on television — its use, its misuse and its nonuse.” Cronkite said as television viewership increased, voter participation decreased. He wrote this in 1996.
Voter participation usually is strong in a presidential election, but in some elections on important local and state issues, and for public officeholders, voter participation does drop below 15 percent of the eligible voters.
The social communication age has used the internet to excess and the participation is so vast that it has little credibility as far as elections and politics are concerned.
For many years, Cronkite earned the title of “the most trusted voice in reporting the news.” His journalistic background was from a long newspaper career, including working for United Press International in Missouri.
Because of the lack of participation in elections in America, Cronkite was deeply concerned about our democracy. That concern is shared by many Americans today.