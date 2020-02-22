There is worldwide concern about a new virus that began in China and now has spread to a number of countries. News about the virus has spread as rapidly as it has. United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres told the Associated Press that while the virus poses a great threat, it is not out of control.
He said the main worry is the risk it poses to the world is chiefly to areas that do not have the medical resources to deal with the threat, such as some African countries.
With worldwide travel being what it is, the virus that began in China will be found in many countries today. Deaths in China are nearing 2,000 and the total number of confirmed cases is nearing 73,000.
The World Health Organization has named the illness COVID-19, referring to its origin late last year and the coronavirus that causes it. The majority of the reported cases have been mild and treatable.
The news of the virus has alerted nearly all health delivery systems to be on guard to recognize it. Hospitals, including Mercy Hospital Washington, are on the alert to detect the virus, and to give immediate treatment. The same is true of most hospitals, we assume.
But the news of the virus has made many people, including those in the United States, uneasy. Communication today is such that word of an illness such as this can be delivered worldwide in a short time. That also means that fear spreads quickly, causing unrest.