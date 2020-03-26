You may have noticed that some senior citizens are very concerned but not in a panic mode over the current coronavirus outbreak. They are cooperating with all the suggestions and orders given as protective measures to help stem the spread of this dangerous virus.
Even though the aged are said to be the most vulnerable in this crisis, many (not all) have been through so much in their lives that, yes, they are deeply concerned about themselves and their loved ones, but it’s another upsetting jolt and hazard on life’s journey.
Our thoughts go back to the Greatest Generation era and what people in those days had to go through. They came out of the 1930s, the Great Depression period, when poverty and going without the finer things in life were general, and in the next decade when the United States went to war, and they were plunged into one crisis after another, with the draft and military enlistments taking men from their towns, when there was rationing of everything from gasoline to sugar, and shortage of items that at other times were common, when suffering and sacrifices were daily happenings, at home and abroad, with lives uprooted, and survival was threatened.
There was fear of bombings from enemy air raids, blackouts were held, even in Washington. We had civil defense, air raid wardens, emergency drills were held, some shutdowns of businesses and activities were canceled or postponed, schools did stay open but many extracurricular activities were curtailed, scrap iron and paper drives were held, emphasis was placed on first aidand special educational classes were held. World War II was an all-out effort on the home front. It was followed by the Korean War when home front conditions did not reach the height of World War II, but many of the same fears were present.
Not everything stopped in the lives of people in those days, but Americans suffered and were forced to make all kinds of adjustments. Men and women served in the military and like in all modern wars, were shipped overseas, knowing they might not come home. They carried that fear with them.
This again is an era of adjustments in our daily lives. Things have changed and won’t go back to what they were for some time.
The big difference is that this virus is so dangerous and deadly, it spreads so rapidly and with worldwide travel it has been going from country to country and has caused so many shutdowns.
We are optimistic because we have seen crises before and been through them, and conditions in time got better.
For businesses, it’s adjustment time. There will be some unemployment and reduced hours because of the demand for some items and equipment will be less. Unfortunately, some businesses won’t be able to return to what conditions were before the virus came on the scene. Lives are going to be altered. Businesses will recover but pain will remain for some operations.
America has had the threat of major health outbreaks before, such as polio and others, like scarlet fever, chickenpox, mumps, measles and the flu. Vaccines eventually were developed. It will happen again. America has the best medical people in the world, including those in research.
A spirit of self-sacrifice has always emerged in the past in Americans. It is happening again. It will continue.