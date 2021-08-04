Tributes from rock and roll royalty keep pouring in for ZZ Top bassist and vocalist Dusty Hill, who passed away last week at the age of 72.
Judging by the messages, Hill was a great ambassador for rock music — especially the kind of Texas rhythm and blues boogie ZZ Top pioneered — and an even better human being.
He was revered by everyone who met him or shared the stage with him. That much is abundantly clear from the tributes.
Over the course of a 50-year career, Hill and bandmates Billy Gibbons and Frank Beard made some of the most iconic American rock music ever. They’ve sold an estimated 50 million albums worldwide and were inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2004.
Along the way, the “Little Ol Band From Texas” became the paradigm of cool and staples of American rock culture.
That band will take the main stage at the Washington Town & Country Fair Saturday night without Hill. Gibbons said that, per Hill’s wishes, ZZ Top would continue with Hill’s longtime guitar tech Elwood Francis on bass. Remarkably, it is the band’s first lineup change in 51 years.
Gibbons told Variety, “But knowing that we can take his wishes forward and give him all due respect ... you know, he was adamant. He said, ‘I’m going to go down and see what’s up. In the meantime,’ he said, ‘the show must go on. Don’t forget it.’ ”
Given the moment, we should give ZZ Top a warm Washington welcome and the respect Hill so richly deserves.