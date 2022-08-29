The Mercy medical community is mourning the loss of Sister Mary “Roch” Rochlage, its longtime inspirational leader who epitomized the values of the Sisters of Mercy and Catholic health care here and across the country.
“Sister Roch,” as she was known, died this week at the age of 87.
Every organization needs a conscious leader and Sister Roch served that role remarkably for decades for Mercy. She was the heart and soul of Mercy as well as its moral compass.
Unstoppable and unforgettable, Sister Roch was the perfect ambassador for faith-based health care. She set an example as a compassionate and caring leader who also could be laser-focused on business matters. Those who worked with Sister Roch describe her as a savvy “visionary” business leader who anticipated many of the challenges of a rapidly evolving industry.
Mercy Washington President Eric Eoloff said Sister Roch led with vision, energy, compassion and grace in a way that captivated everyone, including members of the St. Francis Hospital board who were seeking a partnership with a larger hospital in 1976. She was instrumental in the eventual merger of the two hospitals and her legacy is still being felt at Mercy Washington Hospital today. She was that influential. Sister Roch made many friends in Washington and touched many lives here.
Sister Roch would eventually serve as Mercy health system’s first president and CEO after leading Mercy’s transition from individual hospitals into an integrated health system. She earned a national reputation as a preeminent expert in hospital administration and would go on to lobby Congress and advise President George W. Bush on health care issues.
She also was incredibly grounded, humble and down-to-earth. While she ran a health system by day, she still cooked dinner for the sisters she lived with when it was her turn to do so, according to a 2014 profile of Sister Roch in Catholic Health World. The story mentioned that she sang in the choir at St. Vincent de Paul Parish in St. Louis and taught scripture classes to sixth, seventh and eighth graders while at the same time teaching future health care leaders as an adjunct professor at both Saint Louis University and Washington University.
Former Mercy President and CEO Lynn Britton said Mercy would not be where it is today without Sister Roch’s vision and leadership. He is absolutely correct and that holds true for Mercy Hospital Washington.
The Sister Rochs of the world don’t come around too often. She was a transformational leader who lived her faith in a truly inspirational way. She changed lives and changed health care for the better, and we were very fortunate to call her a friend.