Roch photo
Sister Roch speaks at the cornerstone laying ceremony at the new St. Francis Mercy Hospital in May 1976. Missourian File Photo.

The Mercy medical community is mourning the loss of Sister Mary “Roch” Rochlage, its longtime inspirational leader who epitomized the values of the Sisters of Mercy and Catholic health care here and across the country.

“Sister Roch,” as she was known, died this week at the age of 87.