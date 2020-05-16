As businesses gradually reopen and try to attract customers, there is no consensus as to whether it is too soon or the right thing to do now. There are many people who believe it’s time to reopen and probably just as many who feel the shutdown should still be in effect.
Health experts are not in general agreement either on the issue since some have predicted a resurgence of the COVID-19 that has caused the pandemic. There are indications in some areas that the outbreak is on the downhill, but there is no question that the virus is still with us.
It has become all about the economy and its recovery. When will it return to the state it once was? We don’t think it ever will be exactly the same as before COVID-19 hit us. Too much damage has been done. For some businesses, a complete recovery to what it once was is impossible. The aid from the federal government has helped, but in many instances it’s simply a temporary fix. What happens when the aid runs its course and recovery still hasn’t happened? Will there be more unemployment?
The Federal Reserve chairman said Wednesday that further stimulus “could be needed” to support the economy’s recovery from the virus. That caused the stock market to take a drop of more than 500 points. We would have said further stimulus “is needed” to help the recovery.
House Democrats have a stimulus package that would give trillions of dollars to states, cities and citizens. Senate Republicans are working on their own bill, which would include liability protections for companies faced with lawsuits stemming from the disease.
The Democrats’ proposal is a $3 trillion package and Republicans have called it a liberal wish list. The Democrats’ House bill calls for additional state and local aid, expanded jobless benefits, and another round of direct payments to households, plus other stimulus aid. That bill is near a vote. Republicans are more cautious as they would like to see how the first round of stimulus works out, and they have other ideas that are being considered.
We believe another round of stimulus funding is going to be needed. Is the Democrats’ package the right answer? Is the Republican position the better stance? Since the federal government already is spending $3 trillion in aid in the first round, should there be a limit to funding?
These are questions lawmakers are trying to answer. We believe more aid is needed. The main question is how much?