Joe Biden made a mistake when he indicated his running mate would be a black woman and the campaigning is underway among high profile Democrats who want to be the vice president nominee.
Is it a good idea to narrow his choice to females who are African Americans? We don’t think so and we say that being well aware that there are other women who would be capable running mates who are of a different color. We are not saying the trio of black women who are campaigning for the position are not qualified, it’s just that it’s a mistake to narrow the selection field.
Presidential nominees usually select running mates who they believe can deliver votes. And the record is filled with running mates who were unqualified to be president if they assumed the office in the case of the death of the president.
We don’t think it is good for the Democratic Party to be told their presidential nominee would narrow the selection process as he has. The campaigning that is going on now is among former Georgia House Minority Leader Stacey Abrams, who lost a bid for governor, and Sens. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota and Kamala Harris of California. Abrams has been criticized by some Democrats for being too aggressive in her campaigning at this early stage.
It has been interesting to note that all three strongly back Biden even though a former staffer of his has accused Biden of sexually assaulting her once in the 1990s. Biden denies the allegation. All three of the above mentioned wannabe vice president women are backing Biden, who is expected to be the nominee. The ladies defend a woman’s action to come forward with allegations of this type and say they should be listened to and allegations investigated. Other women have come forward and accused Biden of uncomfortable “touching” in past years.
Other top female Democrats, including Hillary Clinton, have endorsed Biden, who has said little about the accusations except that they are not true.
The person he selects is very important since Biden is 77 years old.