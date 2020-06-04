Once again America is under attack from protesters who are displaying their anger over the killing of an unarmed black man in Minneapolis by police.
Peaceful protests are an expression of freedom in America. The problem is peaceful protests too often turn into violent demonstrations with everything from killings, to damaging private and public property and other acts of violence.
Protests begin peacefully but turn into riots that result in calling in extra law enforcement officers and even the National Guard. When protests become violent, images of America turn ugly for the world to view.
The protests in Minneapolis, which have spread to many cities, resulted from the death of a black man who police were trying to question in the investigation of a crime reported.
The police officer who pinned the victim, George Floyd, by placing a knee on his neck, which resulted in his death, has been charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter. Other officers involved have been fired. The killing was filmed. The officer who has been charged, Derek Chauvin, has 18 complaints on his record and he has been reprimanded for prior incidents. The victim was suspected of trying to pass a counterfeit $20 bill.
When police are trying to arrest or question a person emotional outbursts can occur at a high pitch and in those situations it is a major challenge for the participants involved to control themselves. In most cases, police are given the benefit of the doubt as to their actions. Guilt that is assigned is based on the evidence in the incident.
A major responsibility of police is to protect people and property. In doing that they face many challenges. The amount of force exerted varies with the individuals involved and the conditions. Police departments have given special emphasis to the degree of force that should be used. However, in the heat of the moment, that training can be forgotten.
When race could be an issue in the amount of force employed, police officers know they must be sensitive to that condition. There are situations when that can be very difficult.
We aren’t trying to defend what the officer did in Minneapolis. It could have been a difficult situation in trying to take the man into custody. However, many veteran police officials have been critical of the force used in the Floyd case.
It is impossible to please everybody in the matter of justice in these cases.
But a death occurred and there must be accountability. Death is a tragedy in a situation such as this. However, the resulting violent protests are a tragedy also.