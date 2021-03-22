Local governments in our region could receive as much $28 million from the coronavirus rescue package signed by President Joe Biden last week.
The stimulus money is part of the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan, which Congress passed without a single Republican vote. The COVID-19 relief bill contains $350 billion in state and local aid to shore up local governments while they deal with fiscal challenges related to the coronavirus pandemic.
The majority of the local allocation — over $20 million — is expected to go to Franklin County. Washington will receive $2.59 million, Union will see $2.21 million, and St. Clair will get $867,000, according to early estimates.
That’s a lot of money.
Too much money, according to some local government officials who view the stimulus money as excessive and wasteful. That includes members of the Franklin County Commission who have been criticized for being stingy with the $12 million the county received from last year’s coronavirus stimulus bill.
So far, county officials have only spent about half that amount and have suggested they would return the leftover money back to the federal government in keeping with their “conservative values.”
Members of the commission reversed course Thursday when asked about the $20 million in new stimulus aid.
“The commission has made the determination that we are not going to send one penny back, not one red cent. We are spending every dollar that we are getting within the county,” said Franklin County Presiding Commissioner Tim Brinker.
“With the current out of control federal government, there’s no way we’re going to trust them with our tax dollars,” he said.
What happened to cause this 180-degree change in policy?
Joe Biden happened. Democrats took control of the White House and Congress. Politics happened.
But make no mistake about it, another COVID economic stimulus bill was in the offing no matter which party won. The magnitude and contours of the stimulus package may have been different depending on the outcome of the election, but another infusion of cash was coming from the federal government to get the country’s economy back on its feet.
And either way, it would have been shortsighted and wrongheaded for county officials not to use the money here to help people or improve our county on purely political grounds. Choosing between people and politics shouldn’t be that difficult. If they care to look, they will see many are still hurting from the pandemic.
County and city leaders have been given another — and bigger — opportunity to do some good with the federal stimulus money. They might not have asked for it, but they have a responsibility to act on it.
County officials indicated Thursday they were going to direct the leftover CARES Act money to schools and emergency workers. That’s a good place to invest. Education, public safety, public health and infrastructure are all areas where the county could do some lasting good with the stimulus money.
County officials also should investigate how to ensure local public health authorities are better equipped to handle future health emergencies. County governments play a vital role in vaccine distribution, public health and safety, mental health. This is a sometimes overlooked level of government which can put the money to good use.
Most studies show that the economic multiplier for spending at the local level generates 1.3 to 1.5 times for every dollar spent. So, this part of the rescue package should give our local economy a real boost.
Getting the full economic benefit from the new spending will depend on whether the majority of state and local officials spend it wisely and coordinate with each other. They will be judged on their spending decisions regardless of their political views on the stimulus package.
We’re glad county officials are going to spend “every red cent” of the stimulus money locally. Sending the money back to Washington, regardless of who was in the White House, never struck us as a prudent idea.