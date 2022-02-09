Don Kauerauf got canceled last week. More precisely, he got steamrolled by a campaign of distortions, misinformation and outright lies employed by anti-vaccination activists and a small cadre of politicians who do their bidding.
In hindsight, Kauerauf’s fate was sealed early in his tenure as acting director of the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services
In a September 2021 press conference, shortly after Gov. Parson picked him to lead the state’s health department, Kauerauf questioned — albeit timidly — the efficacy of recent legislation that limited the authority and scope of public health orders aimed at curbing the spread of a contagious disease.
“This is the one that haunts me, and this is the one I’m worried about,” he told reporters. “Public health is not politics. It is helping people.”
Heresy.
But Kauerauf didn’t stop there. Responding to a question on the recent spike of coronavirus cases and the requirement of masks in Missouri schools, he commented: “I rely (on) the experts at the CDC on that. Everything I’ve read, everything I’ve seen: masks work ... With the increase in positivity rates among adolescents, it only makes sense to wear a mask.”
Blasphemy.
In subsequent interviews Kauerauf went way out of bounds when he made it clear he wholeheartedly endorsed COVID-19 vaccines and that the state could do better in this regard, pointing out Missouri’s vaccination rates were “atrocious.”
Sound the alarm bells.
Perhaps Kauerauf, an experienced public health professional Parson wooed out of retirement after a 30-plus year career in Illinois, was a little naive in making these types of statements. He should have known better. Missouri isn’t Illinois. These comments stoke fear in the minds of some.
Such statements are reasonable admonishments any serious public health official might make two years into the coronavirus pandemic, but they are potentially dangerous statements in the roiling cauldron of Missouri COVID politics. They’re the kind that could be weaponized on social media by those with a different agenda — politically risky statements for an acting director facing a confirmation hearing.
To be sure, Kauerauf never preached the gospel of mandates — masks, vaccines or otherwise — when he discussed coronavirus prevention. In fact, he forcibly rejected them in public statements — often criticizing the Biden administration’s vaccine mandate and carefully pointing out that “you can’t mandate this type of stuff.”
Kauerauf reiterated his position on mandates at his confirmation hearing last week. He unequivocally declared his pro-life bonafides. It didn’t matter. A small group of conservative senators, spurred on by 100 or so sign-carrying boisterous anti-vaccine activists, torpedoed his appointment.
One of the activists carried a sign with an image of Kauerauf on it that said, “This is the face of evil.” Kauerauf resigned 24 hours later.
Gov. Parson was outraged. He said Kauerauf and Missouri deserved better. In a statement he called the events surrounding the confirmation hearing “nothing short of disgraceful, unquestionably wrong, and an embarrassment to this state and the people we serve.” He said senators had resorted to “tarnishing a man’s character by feeding misinformation, repeating lies, and disgracing 35 years of public health service” and that their conduct is “not what it means to be conservative.”
The senators who canceled Kauerauf shrugged off Parson’s rebuke. They won, they had nothing to apologize for. They also pointed out that not a single senator stood on the Senate floor to defend Kauerauf’s nomination.
The last point is telling. Our guess is the lawmakers knew Kauerauf was being railroaded — yet they sanctioned it with their silence.
In the weird and conspiracy-laden political landscape of Missouri politics, being a conservative who is outspokenly pro-life and staunchly against vaccine and mask mandates, is not enough to keep your job in state government.