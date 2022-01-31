If all goes as planned, most Franklin County residents won’t be subject to vehicle emission testing come this summer.
We say good riddance to this unnecessary and burdensome requirement that is no longer necessary due to better automotive technology, and which never should have been implemented in our county in the first place.
For years, local politicians have battled with state and federal bureaucrats to exempt our county from the federally mandated testing program, using those same arguments to no avail.
Last year, Gov. Parson vetoed a bill that would have exempted Franklin county after the feds threatened to withhold millions in road and bridge funding if he signed it. Sen. Dave Schatz, R-Sullivan, spearheaded the effort to get the legislation passed, only to see it torpedoed on the governor’s desk.
Schatz had questioned the need for the program for years, as had other area lawmakers before him. Anyone who has worked on this issue will attest it has been a frustrating slog trying to convince federal officials that Franklin County should not be included vehicle emissions testing because recent measurements demonstrated our county was in compliance with federal air quality standards.
But after years of lobbying, the Missouri Department of Natural Resources’ Air Conservation Commission voted unanimously Thursday to end testing requirements for Franklin County, effective July 1.
The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) still has to approve the decision but federal officials have signaled they won’t oppose the plan.
That’s good news for local vehicle owners who can save some money and a lot of hassle through the elimination of the program.
The EPA designated the St. Louis area a “fine particulate matter non-attainment area” in 2004 based, in part, on air-quality monitoring data.
As a result of the EPA’s designation, the state and the feds mandated a vehicle emission testing program for five counties in the St. Louis region, including Franklin. As a collar county, we were lumped into the St. Louis region because of our proximity to St. Louis, where the real air pollution is being generated.
Automobiles are the largest source of the chemicals that form ozone — the primary air pollutant of concern in the St. Louis area. And while it’s true a portion of our population commutes to St. Louis for employment, factories, utilities and the petroleum industry also are contributors to ozone pollutants. Many of these industrial polluters are located in the city of St. Louis and in East St. Louis.
We never bought the argument that Franklin County drivers are responsible in any serious way for air pollution in St. Louis. Neither did officials with Missouri’s Department of Natural Resources, who have been working to get a waiver for our county from the state’s vehicle emission program for years.
They finally got it done. We appreciate the body of work by all of the local leaders who contributed to this victory, including the recent push by Franklin County Presiding Commissioner Tim Brinker.