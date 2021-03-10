E-scooters in Washington? Why not?
The Washington City Council will likely debate a proposal by one of the nation’s largest electric scooter rental companies to bring e-scooters to downtown Washington next week.
Lime Scooters has approached Washington about bringing 75 scooters to town as part of a six-month trial program it’s launching in smaller markets.
If approved, Washington would be the smallest town in Missouri to have Lime Scooters, which are common in larger cities and on college campuses.
Under terms of the proposed deal, the scooters would largely be limited to the downtown Washington area and the city park.
Downtown Washington Inc. has endorsed the proposal saying scooters could help bring more people downtown.
City officials cautioned there are a number of questions that need to be resolved before the contract with Lime gets the green light. Some of those involve safety concerns and liability for crashes involving a scooter.
It’s also unclear if the e-scooters could be driven on the Riverfront Trail, which would be an obvious draw for users of the mechanized scooters.
We appreciate there are rules of the road that need to be addressed before allowing widespread use of e-scooters. Critics call them a nuisance, and they can be dangerous, especially for inexperienced riders. Vandalism, cluttering and reckless riding have resulted in some cities banning them after trial runs.
But there’s no question they have broad appeal. They are hugely popular. When e-scooters are introduced in any city, the demand is instant. No doubt that would be the case here. Why? Probably because e-scooters are fun to ride. For many, they are an efficient way to make short trips around town without using a car.
We don’t know if Washington has the population to support a fleet of Lime Scooters. They probably would be used by tourists coming to Washington by Amtrak and likely would circulate more people around the downtown area.
For those reasons, we hope the city gives the six-month test run a shot. There is little risk. Under the terms of the deal, the city could cancel the contract at any time. So why not give it a spin?