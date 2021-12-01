Congratulations to Scouts, volunteers, families and especially the community for making the 2021 Scouting for Food drive a record-breaker.
Scouting officials were cautiously hoping to have a bounce-back food drive after last year’s campaign was hampered by the coronavirus pandemic.
Ken Etter, senior district executive for the Osage District of the Greater St. Louis Area Council, said the organization didn’t even set a formal goal for this year’s drive. Instead, he said he hoped to remind people that the Scouts “are still here, doing this work.”
The Scouts did the work, and the community responded — in a big way! Etter called the response “overwhelming.”
Across the Osage District, which covers Franklin, Crawford and southern Warren counties, 71,500 food items were collected in this year’s drive, more than double the 2020 totals and 10,000 more than in 2019.
Since the program began in 1985, Scouting for Food has grown to become the nation’s largest one-day food drive with more than 60 million items being collected during the drives, according to Scouts officials.
All food collected during the event stays in the town in which it was collected. In Washington, more than 500,000 items have been collected and donated to local food pantries since 1985. This year, those pantries include St. Francis Borgia Food Pantry, St. Peter’s Food Pantry, Loving Hearts Outreach and the Pregnancy Assistance Center.
The impact of the Scouting for Food drive on area food pantries is undeniable. More than 19,000 food items were collected in Washington alone this year, which means pantry shelves will be stocked with food through the holidays thanks to this food drive.
Kudos to the Scouts. Scouting has been teaching lessons in leadership for years. This storied organization recognizes young people need to serve. “Do a good turn daily” and “helping others at all times” are core Scouting precepts. Scouting encourages young people to recognize the needs of others and take action accordingly.
Scouting for Food is just one of many service projects the Scouts perform on behalf of the community. Scouts are asked to give countless hours of selfless service to help those in need.
Although other youth groups also teach basic skills and promote teamwork, Scouting goes beyond that and encourages youth to achieve a deeper appreciation for service to others in their community. Etter called the annual food drive a reminder of the “power of community.”
We are glad the Scouts are in our community, improving it and strengthening it with every service project they take on.