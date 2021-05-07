Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) is about to be booted from her post as the No. 3 House Republican.
Her sin isn’t that she is too wishy-washy on policy matters. She is in fact a rock-ribbed conservative — just like her father, former Vice President Dick Cheney.
A pundit glibly described Cheney’s conservative bona fides this way — “she wants to cut taxes, save babies and bomb our enemies on foreign soil.”
Cheney also voted in line with former President Trump’s position 93 percent of the time, according to FiveThirtyEight’s Trump Score.
That doesn’t matter.
Cheney is on the chopping block not because she isn’t conservative enough — it’s because she isn’t Trump enough. She refuses to buy into the notion of the “Big Lie” — that the 2020 election was a fraud or was somehow stolen from Trump.
Cheney was one of only 10 House Republicans to vote to impeach Trump over his encouragement of his supporters’ storming the Capitol on Jan. 6 and the only member of the party’s leadership.
That vote provoked an attempt to oust her from her leadership post in a closed-door GOP conference meeting in February. She prevailed by a 145 to 61 margin in a secret vote — an indication that many of Cheney’s colleagues were ready to move on from Trump.
But that vote was by secret ballot. And Cheney didn’t go quietly into the good night. She persisted in pushing back on the Big Lie. It is unlikely that Cheney will survive another vote to oust her, which probably will be public this time and may come next week.
And the interesting thing is that the highest-ranking GOP woman in Congress doesn’t care. She is defiant. She isn’t backing down; she is doubling down on her position that Trump’s claims of an illegitimate Biden victory are destructive lies. To her, this is about principle and the soul of the Republican party.
On Monday she said her party cannot accept the “poison” of the idea that the 2020 election was stolen and should not “whitewash” the Jan. 6 Capitol riot — and Donald Trump’s role in fomenting it.
“We can’t embrace the notion the election is stolen. It’s a poison in the bloodstream of our democracy,” Cheney said, speaking behind closed doors at a conference in Sea Island, Georgia, according to CNN. “We can’t whitewash what happened on Jan. 6 or perpetuate Trump’s big lie. It is a threat to democracy. What he did on Jan. 6 is a line that cannot be crossed.”
Cheney penned a stunning essay that appeared in The Washington Post Wednesday where she implored her GOP colleagues to pry themselves from a Trump “cult of personality.”
“History is watching,” she wrote, and “while embracing or ignoring Trump’s statements might seem attractive to some for fundraising and political purposes, that approach will do profound long-term damage to our country and our party.”
Cheney’s point is that the Republican Party is at a turning point, and “Republicans must decide whether we are going to choose truth and fidelity to the Constitution.”
Cheney is going against the grain of her party. Polls show most GOP rank-and-file voters believe the Big Lie that the 2020 election was stolen. In a recent CNN survey, Republicans said by a ratio of 70 percent to 23 percent that Biden didn’t win legitimately despite the fact that there is no evidence to support the assertion.
Cheney’s stand against the Big Lie is bad politics. She is viewed by many in her party as a traitor. Her outspoken views will likely cost her her leadership post and, ultimately, her Congressional seat.
Cheney is a Ronald Reagan Republican. She mentions him numerous times in her essay and in her speeches. It was Reagan who once said “the person who agrees with you 80 percent of the time is a friend and an ally — not a 20 percent traitor.”
Cheney is out of step with her party. Today’s GOP is not the party of Ronald Reagan anymore. It’s the party of Donald Trump. And if you are not 100 percent behind the former president, you are out.