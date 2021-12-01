It was fitting that the late Don Means and his wife, Barbara, were honored by East Central College, which recently named its library after the couple.
Don was a member of the steering committees that worked to establish the community college.
There were two steering committees. The original one was unsuccessful in gaining approval from the state because of fear that the proposed district didn’t have enough assessed property valuation for the needed financial support. Several years later, an expanded steering committee was successful in gaining state approval for an election to establish the tax district. Voters gave it overwhelming support, and the college district was established.
Don was elected to the first board of trustees and served for 24 years from 1968 to 1992, holding the offices of secretary and president. He was a daily commuter to St. Louis for his job, often going directly to meetings when he arrived back in town. Often those meetings were lengthy because a college staff had to be hired, a president named and a site for a campus selected. His wife supported him in his long hours at college meetings and encouraged him in his volunteer work.
He had the vision, with others, to see the long-term benefits of a community college and the importance of a higher education library to this area.
ECC President Jon Bauer said a library is vital to the college’s mission, “and it certainly represents the aspirations of those who envisioned” a community college back in the 1950s and 1960s.
Don was an active member of the Washington Jaycees and was among the younger citizens who also advocated for city manager government, and when that failed to win voter support in two elections, the council adopted the city administrator form of government, which is in force today.
Don and his wife were champions for progressive changes in this area, and their volunteer efforts were recognized by the naming of the college library after them.