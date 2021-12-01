After years of study, discussion and frustration, the widening of Highway 47 to four lanes from Washington to St. Clair is a little closer to reality.
The combination of new state motor fuel tax revenue and potentially $6.5 billion in recently approved federal infrastructure funds earmarked for our state has given the “4 Lanes for Franklin” project some gas.
The widening project has made an updated list of high priority, unfunded needs compiled by the Missouri Department of Transportation. Local officials will learn more about the prospects of the Highway 47 project at a meeting Dec. 8.
But the fact that the proposal has made the list is welcome news. It means there is a real chance that this project could actually get done.
Construction projects of this magnitude, those that cost tens of millions of dollars to execute, don’t just happen. They go through a thorough planning process that can take years to complete. MoDOT uses a formula to distribute construction program funds for each of its districts. There is a complicated vetting process.
Nothing is random with something this big. Need has to be demonstrated, and levers of state and local bureaucracy have to be pulled and pulled again. Projects like this take time and money, as MoDOT Director Patrick McKenna said recently in an interview with this newspaper. Now it appears the state may finally have the money.
A lot of tub-thumping also is required to get the attention of state officials. Franklin County Presiding Commissioner Tim Brinker has been banging the drum for this project for some time, as have other local leaders. They deserve credit for helping get the project to this point. Now they have to bang even louder to get it across the finish line.
Washington Mayor Sandy Lucy said that making the list shows that MoDOT is listening to us. We appreciate MoDOT’s ears.
We’ve made the list. Now we need to persuade MoDOT turn some dirt and pour some concrete.