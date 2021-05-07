There is a lot to be disillusioned by today — politics, pandemic, mass shootings. The list is long and disheartening.
But whatever is wrong with the world, we are reminded this weekend of what is unequivocally right, and that is the gift of our mothers.
Perhaps novelist James Joyce said it best when he wrote, “Whatever else is unsure in this stinking dunghill of a world, a mother’s love is not.”
Amen.
When you get right down to it, there is nothing else like a mother. A mother’s job is the most important one of all. In countless ways our mothers protect us, shape us, nurture us and show us what life and love are all about.
They bring us into this world and see us through it. Along the way, they love us — often in spite of ourselves.
Raising a child stands apart as one of life’s biggest responsibilities and greatest rewards.
But it’s a tough job and a lifelong commitment. Even after a child is grown, graduated and out of the house, Mom is still Mom, and moms never stop worrying about their children.
A mother is the most self-sacrificing person in the world. It is often tireless and thankless work being a mom. It’s not a 9-5 job — more like 24/7. There’s no overtime pay and few days off, especially when the kids are young.
There are, however, plenty of sleepless nights, mountains of laundry to fold, an endless list of things to worry about and lots of messes to clean up.
Being a mother is all-encompassing and all-consuming. A Jewish proverb that captures this sentiment: “God couldn’t be everywhere so he created mothers.”
And that is the case even though the role of mothers in American society has changed dramatically over the last 50 or so years.
Today, according to the Pew Research Center, more than 70 percent of mothers currently work full or part time. Two-income households have become the norm, and more mothers are in the workforce than ever before. Somehow, they still find time to fulfill their responsibilities as mothers.
It’s impossible to pay our mothers back for the priceless gifts they have given us. But this weekend we honor those brave, strong, beautiful women who made us what we are and offer our special heartfelt “thank you” for their abiding love, support and sacrifice.
Thanks Mom.