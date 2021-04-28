Looking ahead 10 to 20 years, will tourism be a major economic force in this area?
There are strong indications that tourism is just beginning to glow from St. Charles County to Warren, Franklin and Gasconade counties and will only grow brighter with time.
Local tourism has been in a growth cycle for the last 20 years. Our local wineries have been a catalyst for much of that growth — drawing people from the St. Louis metro area and beyond to experience award-winning wines and the spectacular scenery of the Missouri River Valley with its stunning vistas.
When you add in the charm of several villages dating back to the 1800s and the surrounding farm fields that dot the landscape like agricultural gems, you have something special. Something people want to explore.
How do you capitalize on this growth? One thing other regions have learned is that infrastructure is crucial to tourism growth and competitiveness.
Start with the premise that transportation is vital to the future of tourism in this area. Amtrak passenger trains bring people here with stops at Washington and Hermann. We must continue to run two passenger trains a day between St. Louis and Kansas City.
The roads and bridges that serve this region are barely adequate for today’s tourism. They will have to be improved and expanded to accommodate more growth. This has to be a priority at the local and state levels.
Recreational boating is strong in this area, and a couple of marinas to serve them and handle growth would help. The day may come when a large tour boat and a ferry are added.
The Katy Trail is a tremendous asset to the Missouri River Valley, and the smaller hiking and biking trails that are on the drawing board in Washington and in other communities will complement our recreational portfolio.
The proposed Rock Island biking trail is still alive, and that’s good news for Franklin County. The trail could eventually cut through Franklin County to connect with the Katy Trail in Warren County to form a one-of-a-kind, 400-mile loop that connects the St. Louis and Kansas City regions.
If that were to happen, the trail could serve as a catalyst for further tourism development, bringing people from around the country and even the world to our area just as the Katy has done for our state.
It’s hard to ignore the steady growth in restaurants, pubs, overnight lodging facilities and retailers who cater to tourists in this area. Our festivals and other events continue to attract strong crowds.
There’s no denying tourism has momentum in this area. It is one of the reasons Washington natives David and Jerri Hoffmann announced an ambitious plan to invest $100 million in the Augusta area. Their goal is to create a national wine destination in Augusta to rival California’s Napa Valley. Plans are underway for a hotel, golf course, five-star restaurant and other tourist attractions to complement the area wineries and vineyards they already have acquired.
Can the Hoffmans achieve their audacious goal?
We believe this plan and others in the works are possible, but their success is predicated on significant infrastructure improvements needed to accommodate the tourism growth. This will require a holistic, multistakeholder approach.
It’s a good conversation to start. There is tremendous opportunity if we plan appropriately.