Our community lost an emissary for higher education and a tireless civic leader with the recent passing of Boyd Eversole.
Eversole, 84, died Sept. 24.
Eversole was a real pathfinder for East Central College. He played an instrumental role in the college’s early development.
He moved to this area in 1968 to be the first dean of instruction at the newly formed college. He served in that capacity for nearly 20 years, and after his retirement, he served on its board of trustees until 1998.
Eversole’s name is synonymous with the college. He devoted his life to the institution he loved and played a pivotal role in nurturing its growth.
He was an advocate, cheerleader and the perfect ambassador for a fledgling institution of higher learning. He was a trusted friend and ally to student and faculty alike. He believed in East Central, and his enthusiasm for the college rubbed off on anyone he encountered. It was contagious. He touched a lot of people throughout his life.
In the early days, he was the face of the college. And that was a real boon to the institution.
Eversole also had a keen sense of civic duty. He truly cared about his community and generously gave his time and talent to a number of causes and organizations.
He served on the Mercy Hospital board for nearly 40 years and provided invaluable counsel as the health care entity navigated a number of challenges.
Eversole was also a member of the Washington Lions Club for five decades as well as a long-serving member of the Washington Optimist Club.
The list of his contributions to our community is long and impressive.
But for all of his accomplishments, we will remember Boyd most for his warm and winsome smile and his gift for making anyone feel at ease around him. His effervescent personality is what set him apart.
Boyd was one of the good guys. He will be missed.